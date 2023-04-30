Anyone wanting to become a licensed private applicator with the Texas Department of Agriculture may attend training, scheduled May 11 in Belton.
A valid private applicators license is required by TDA for a person who uses or supervises the use of restricted use and/or state limited use pesticides to produce agricultural commodities. Agricultural commodity is defined as any plant and any animal or animal product produced for sale, feed, food or other use by humans or animals.
Study materials can be purchased for $50 prior to the training from the Bell County Extension Office, 1605 N. Main St.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Training will start at 9 a.m. and conclude at noon.
Participation in the training costs $10 per person. Completing the training is required prior to taking the TDA private pesticide applicator exam. TDA exams are administered by PSI Services (www.psiexams.com). To sign up call 254-933-5305 or email floyd.ingram@ag,tamu.edu.
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in McLennan County, along with multiple county extension committees, will hold the sixth annual Central Texas Vines and Wines program May 23.
The event will be from 8:30 a.m. to 2:35 p.m. at the Valley Mills Vineyards, at 1686 FM 1637 in Valley Mills.
The Bagnasco family will be hosting and focusing on vineyard management. Many topics will be discussed such as Obligations, Money, Time & Labor by Fran Pontasch, Viticulture Specialist; Challenges & Obstacles to Seasonal Vineyard Management by Michael Cook, Viticulture Specialist; Petiole Sample Testing/Results, Interpreting and Addressing Nutrient Deficiencies by Justin Scheiner, Viticulture Specialist.
Host and owners of Valley Mills Vineyards will present Welcome, Our Story by Joey Bagnasco; Site Selection, Design & Vineyard Tour by Joey Bagnasco; Vertical Tasting of VMV Tempranilllo by John Bagnasco; and What a Winemaker Looks for in a Vineyard by Charlie Walter, winemaker at Valley Mills Vineyards.
A breakfast and a steak lunch will be provided during the program. Registration costs $35 and will begin at 8:30 a.m. Two TDA CEUs will be provided (1 IPM & 1 General).