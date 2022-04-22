SALADO — Extra relief was available at the Salado Civic Center Friday for those seeking additional help to recover from the EF-3 tornado with 165 mph winds that left eight miles of destruction last week. The services will also be available Saturday.
“This is our MARC, Multi-Agency Resource Center,” Bell County Emergency Management employee Rebecca Eaton said. “It is a place for those impacted by the Cedar Valley tornado to come and connect with non-profits and volunteer organizations to find any unmet needs to help with their recovery efforts.”
Dave Todd, a Texas Baptist Disaster Relief volunteer, and two others sat outside the civic center with more than 500 boxes, bottles of water, tarps, tape, and Bibles to give out for anyone affected.
“Today’s been a real dead day,” he said. “I’ve done it before when we drive out there, and we get mobbed. We have to drive back and get some more. They’re desperate for boxes. You’d be amazed.”
Bell County Judge David Blackburn was at the event mingling with volunteers.
“I wanted to stop by and see how it was going,” he said. “I wanted to talk to the folks that are here and thank them for being a resource for the affected properties owners and residents by the Cedar Valley tornado. It really is a big part of the recovery effort to have all these agencies here. Friends and family and insurance companies can do a lot, and they do a lot, but these agencies can also offer resources and assistance.”
Helping Hands Ministry in Belton was at the event Friday, offering financial assistance from a relief fund of about $20,000 set up by the Waco fund and a local TV station.
“We’ll be offering assistance until all the money is gone,” Executive Director Alicia Jallah said. “We can help with furniture cost, clothing cost, or if they need a new place to live, we’re helping with deposits or first month’s rent. There’s no limit (to how much money they can get). They just need to have storm issues. As long as they were affected by the storm, we’d be able to help.”
Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity offered its services to Salado residents affected by the storm.
“We’ve seen nine people today,” said Amber Phelps, a spokeswoman for Habitat for Humanity. “We have our home replacement program, our critical home repair program, and we’re trying to assist however we can. We build homes. We also have our ramps and rails programs. We can offer building supplies, like paint, for a fraction of the retail cost. We have a lot of different programs and resources. I could spend all day talking about them.”
Phelps said that any resident who needs help from their organization can call them directly at 254-680-4007.
Volunteers with the Red Cross were also at the center, offering hygiene items and contacts for resources available.
“We’re also describing the agency and services they offer,” volunteer Penny Peck said. “We’re to let them know that we are here to help in time of crisis. We had a team go out at the time of the damage to assess the situation. On that basis, we got a list for those that were affected. Some of those have contacted us, and we have opened cases for them.”
The Salvation Army was on site to offer goods and gift cards.
“We’re here to help out our community members of Bell County that were affected by the tornado,” Salvation Army Development Manager Marcine Chambers said. “Here, on the spot, we are offering $100 gift cards from Home Depot or Walmart. We also have disaster relief boxes that include things like toilet paper and sanitizing wipes, and some snack bags. They just need to show up, have been affected by the tornado, and fill out our paperwork.”
The event will continue from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St.