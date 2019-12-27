No bond was set for Temple resident Emilio J. Hernandez after he allegedly hit an elderly man.
Hernandez, 33, was charged by the Temple Police Department with injury to child/elderly/disabled causing intentional bodily injury, a third-degree felony.
The alleged victim on Sept. 25 was staying with a friend when another resident argued with him. During the argument, Hernandez reportedly walked over to the victim and punched him in the face three times, according to an arrest affidavit.
Although the victim said at first he wasn’t hurting, the officers said his face and head were red.
While getting information, the officers found out the victim was more than 65 years old — which changed the charge. The victim’s face and head were still swollen later and started hurting, the affidavit said.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman issued the warrant for Hernandez’s arrest.