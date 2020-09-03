Bell County Judge Blackburn has accepted the resignation of Alex Reich as the Bell County public information officer, according to a news release from Blackburn.
Reich, who started the job on Monday, was the county’s first public information officer. The resignation is effective immediately.
“Last night Judge Blackburn emailed us and said that … (Reich) did send her letter of resignation,” Commissioner Russell Schneider told the Telegram. “Her letter was sent to the judge on Sept. 1 at like 8:40 a.m.”
However, Blackburn did not provide the Telegram a comment when asked about Reich’s potential resignation on Tuesday afternoon.
Reich’s resignation comes after a story resurfaced about her previous employment at KOCO-TV, where she was known on air as Alex Houseden, during her first day on the job.
Last year, Reich compared how her black co-anchor, Jason Hackett, took selfie photos similar to a baby gorilla — an act she quickly apologized for on air the next day.
Reich told the Telegram how important context was often left out when discussions regarding her comments first circulated.
“Jason is one of my best friends, who I had actually co-anchored with for many years,” Reich said. “We were talking about a story about a baby gorilla that was born at the zoo and how it takes close-up selfies. In the (segment) I said, ‘That looks like you when you take a picture.’ He starts laughing and says, ‘Yes, it’s very close up to the camera.’”
Reich said Hackett is known for taking selfies that show close-ups of his face.
“They weren’t (familiar with that context), and it was the darkest moment of my life for sure,” Reich said. “That’s why none of the commissioners knew about it. It doesn’t define me. I care very deeply for people. I’m not a racist, I don’t judge, and I just want to show kindness and love. It was just kind of heartbreaking today to hear that get brought up again.”
She noted how she was not fired from her job at KOCO-TV, and listed other motives for new employment: a desire to leave the news business and relocate closer to family in Hamilton.
“I stayed there for about eight more months, and before that, I was actually planning on getting out of the news business anyways,” she said. “I never had time to see my husband, we were far away from family. I actually left in March and have been in Hamilton since then.”
Schneider said the Bell County Commissioners Court will meet later this month to discuss filling the position’s vacancy.
“We got her release and later on in the month we’ll get on the agenda and see how we’re going to feel it,” he said.
The Telegram is working to attain a copy of Reich's official resignation letter.