Earlier this week, Shane Montoya was taking calls at the 211 Call Center located in the United Way of Central Texas office in downtown Temple.
Montoya was explaining to the caller that the Texas Workforce Commission was likely being inundated with calls regarding unemployment because so many people have lost their jobs as a result of business closures tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re getting a lot of those calls and we’re suggesting they
try making the call during off hours when there is a better chance of leaving a message, instead of listening to a busy signal,” said Ally McMillan, vice president of community impact.
There have been a lot more calls in general since the appearance of COVID-19, McMillan said.
Back in the day, when people weren’t sequestered at home and it was business as usual, the Temple call center received on average 145 to 150 calls a week.
“On Wednesday, we had 697 calls,” she said.
Calls are coming in from people who want to know what they are allowed to do, what are the symptoms of coronavirus and who are the at-risk groups.
“Our biggest call volume is about unemployment.” McMillan said. “Callers want to know how to register for unemployment.”
Food pantries are distributing food differently to minimize staff, volunteer and client exposure and are not taking information from people who are not already registered with the food banks, she said.
For those who have lost their jobs or had hours reduced, many are looking for help in paying rent and utilities.
“They are trying to figure out how to make ends meet,” McMillan said.
The call center is reaching out to the different agencies in the community to make sure the information it is sharing with callers is accurate.
There are a lot of organizations that are working proactively and sharing the information as it changes, McMillan said.
To be useful, the database has to include up-to-date information on services being offered by agencies and services no longer being offered.
Under normal circumstances there would be a database manager spending 25 percent of their time updating agency information.
“That person spent 40 hours last week on database management,” she said. “We’ve pulled in another team member to do proactive calling.”
Those agencies who haven’t responded to queries may get an in-person visit to verify the current information remains valid, particularly if the 211 center is receiving calls related to services that agency normally provides.
The agency information can change daily. If an agency runs out of funds for a particular service, it can let the call center know so the people answering calls are providing accurate details.
“We don’t want someone who is currently experiencing job loss and having kids home from school and other disruptions to their routine to be sent to an agency that can’t assist them,” McMillan said.
A goal of the call center is to provide circumstances that will help build trust between an individual in need and the organization that can offer assistance.
There are 25 call centers throughout Texas, with each covering several counties and maintaining a database of information about area agencies and services. The call centers have access to each other’s databases. A person in Houston can call 211 and get information about available services in Bell County.
The Central Texas call center has four call specialists. That number can’t be expanded so staff with the United Way are often called on to cover call center specialists’ phones when they go to lunch.
If a call isn’t answered in two minutes it goes into a statewide queue and will be answered by one of the 24 other call centers.
The Central Texas call service covers Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, Mills and San Saba counties.
The United Way of Central Texas has established a COVID-19 community response and recovery. Donations can be made through the United Way of Central Texas at www.uwct.org.
The needs of people are going to increase as the pandemic plays out, McMillin said.
“The food pantries, the groups providing financial assistance are going to need our help and we need to support those organizations that are supporting our community,” she said.
Making people aware of 211 service has been a challenge. However, since the arrival of COVID-19 in Texas and in Bell County, the service has been touted by the governor and county judge.