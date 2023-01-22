BELTON — A motorist who attempted to evade authorities crashed the vehicle into an electric pole Sunday in Belton, according to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.
Motorist crashes in Belton while evading deputy
- Staff Report
-
- Updated
