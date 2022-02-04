As the cold weather continued Friday, the Salvation Army of Bell County is inviting anyone in need to stay at its Temple warming shelter.
Lt. David Beckham, leader of the local organization, said the shelter does not only cater to those who are homeless.
“You don’t have to be homeless to come stay with us,” Beckham said. “Anyone living in a cold house is welcome here. Our doors are open to people who need a place of refuge from the bitter cold.”
The Salvation Army of Bell County’s McLane Center of Hope in Temple, 419 W. Ave. G, normally opens on nights when temperatures feel like they are below freezing with wind chill.
The organization’s shelter, along with the one located at Temple Impact Church, have stayed open 24-hours straight on Thursday and Friday to keep residents warm.