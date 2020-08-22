Salado Alderman Amber Dankert had scoured listings across Craigslist, eBay and Facebook Marketplace for the past week in search for a violin.
But the 40-year-old Salado resident was not looking for just any violin. Dankert was in search for her missing German-made 1923 Stradivarius.
“There are so many listings. I waded through them for hours looking but have yet to see it, so I have a feeling someone is holding onto it,” she told the Telegram. “I’m just really hoping that somebody feels bad about stealing it and turns it in.”
Dankert’s hopes came true Friday evening when the violin reappeared on her front porch.
“A few scrapes but 100 percent intact,” she said.
Dankert — who is relocating into a new home — said she first noticed her violin was missing Aug. 16 after she went to collect some remaining items from the property she is leaving. However, Dankert said the disappearance likely occurred Aug. 6, when she hired a moving company to transport some larger furniture items.
“The violin was underneath my bed, and the moving company stacked everything that was under my bed in the bathroom … well, I thought,” Dankert said. “When I went back this weekend to grab my violin and some pictures that were underneath my bed, it wasn’t there.”
The mahogany-colored violin has been a prized possession for Dankert since she was gifted the full-sized instrument as a child by her grandmother.
“I got that violin when I was 8 or 9 years old in the third grade,” she said. “I had tried out a bunch of different violins, and this is the one that I had settled on … that I had to have. It just had the sweetest sound.”
Although Dankert said its near chocolate-colored wood grain is a good identifier, she noted how the most significant detail on the instrument is an autograph from the late John Paul Gimble — an inductee into the Country Music Hall of Fame.
“It’s signed on the front by Johnny Gimble, who was a legend here in Central Texas,” Dankert said. “He was friends with my grandparents and growing up we would go listen to him play at different places.”
Gimble was a Central Texas fiddler himself who Dankert said she idolized.
“I was always in awe listening to his music because he really played so beautifully,” she said. “Since he was over at the house one day, I took my fiddle up to him and asked him to please sign it. He said of course and didn’t even bat an eye.”
Dankert, who said she could not have been older than 11 at the time, was absolutely star struck during the encounter. But she detailed the countless other memories with her prized violin, and alluded to her recitals growing up with “Sweet Mary” Hattersley.
Hattersley has been an active violin and fiddle teacher since 1990, according to her LinkedIn page.
“She was part of a band called the Greezy Wheel … and when we played her fiddle recitals, we were a part of the group called the Blazing Bows,” Dankert said. “Our recitals were actually on stage at the Broken Spoke in Austin.”
These memories became even more important to Dankert when she began to lose her hearing in 1999 while in college at Texas A&M. Despite receiving a cochlear implant that same year, she said her hearing was never the same.
“I can’t hear my fiddle. I can hear well enough to talk on the phone, but music is very difficult,” Dankert said. “There are tones you have to hear very specifically. But holding it, having it and knowing that (violin) was the last piece of an era … that is the way for me to hold onto memories of the past.”