Although the University Interscholastic League accepted 249 entries for its One-Act Play competition from schools with a 6A classification, just eight teams are left competing for the state title.
On Saturday, Temple High’s UIL One-Act Play team became one of the “elite eight” to advance to the 6A state meet — the fifth time the troupe has advanced to the state-level contest in its last six entries.
“I think (the regional meet) was their best performance yet as of yet,” Natasha Tolleson, Temple High’s head theater director, told the Telegram. “Everything was top notch … and we’re just looking to take our play to the next level.”
Four of Tolleson’s students were recognized for their efforts during the regional contest on Friday at University High in Waco. Genevieve Myers was named Regional Best Performer, Hanna Price was named to the Regional All-Star Cast, Daniel Salazar was named to the Regional All-Star Crew and Cameron Hooper was selected for the Regional Honorable Mention All-Star Cast.
Tolleson — who is celebrating her 30th year leading the thespian troupe — said the group’s play “Student Body” by Frank Winters is incredibly relevant, as scenes depict high school students debating how to handle a sexual encounter.
“Our play is really relevant and we keep discussing the relevancy of our play and the importance of our message in class,” Tolleson said.
Austin Madsen, a senior cast member agreed.
“It’s a very deep play and we sadly see this stuff happen a lot,” he said. “Many people have experienced this in some sort of way, so it’s a good message to share.”
The state meet — which will run from April 30 to May 1 at the Waxahachie High School Performing Arts Center, 3001 U.S. Highway 287 — also will feature Waxahachie High, Midland High, Dawson High, Harlingen High South, Taft High, Frenship High and Deer Park High.
“We’re really excited,” Kylie Burke, a senior cast member, said. “It’s really fun getting to work with a lot of my friends on stage ... for like our final show.”
Although ticketing information has not yet been released for the state meet, area residents have the opportunity to watch the team perform “Student Body” at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday in the Temple High Auditorium.
Tolleson hopes to see as many audience members as their capacity allows.
“We really need people to come to them,” she said. “We’re delving more deeply into the characters … and we haven’t had many big audiences yet.”