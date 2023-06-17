as indicted a Belton mother who allegedly fled an accident scene after crashing into a vehicle — and then switched places with another woman in the car before police stopped them.
Eden Reedy, 37, was indicted June 7 on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child younger than 15, a state jail felony.
Her friend, Belton resident Regina Marie Walker, 35, was indicted May 24 on two counts of driving while intoxicated with a child younger than 15 for the same incident.
Both women, with Reedy driving first, were in a vehicle that fled after a Feb. 20 accident at the intersection of North Main Street and Sparta Road, according to arrest affidavits.
A witness followed the vehicle that left the scene and relayed information to the Belton Police Department.
“The witness observed the suspect vehicle stop. He then observed the passenger exit the vehicle and switched places with the driver and then drove off again,” an affidavit said. “The witness continued to follow the vehicle until (Sgt. Matt Schwindt) was able to catch up to them to conduct a traffic stop.”
During the stop, two children, ages 9 and 10, in the vehicle told police that Reedy, their mother, was the driver of the vehicle who fled. However, Walker was driving the vehicle when it was stopped. The officer also noted the vehicle was smoky inside from engine exhaust that affected the children.
“During the traffic investigation, both suspects were observed showing signs of intoxication,” the affidavit said.
Reedy was “unsteady on her feet, swaying, stumbling and having to hold the car door to maintain her balance,” a second arrest affidavit said. The officer “observed her to have bloodshot eyes and could detect an odor of alcoholic beverage consistent with someone who has recently consumed alcohol. Reedy refused to give a breath or blood sample for testing.”
Walker “was belligerent toward him and other officers, making threats while they were conducting their investigation,” the affidavit said.
Walker was observed to have bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol, officers said. She also refused to give a breath sample so a search warrant for probable cause was issued for both suspects. Both Reedy and Walker had their blood drawn and sent to a Texas Department of Public Safety laboratory for testing.
Walker has two prior convictions for driving while intoxicated on Dec. 4, 2014, and Sept. 21, 2021, the affidavit said.
Walker was released from the Bell County Jail on Feb. 26 after posting a $30,000 bond, the Bell County Sheriff’s Department said.
Reedy also was arrested and released from the jail after posting a $25,000 bond, court records show.
An arraignment hearing for Reedy is set at 8:45 a.m. June 30 in the 478th District Court with Judge Wade Faulkner presiding. A pretrial hearing is scheduled Aug. 18 in the same courtroom, records show.
An arraignment hearing for Walker scheduled Friday was canceled. She has a pretrial hearing before Faulkner planned at 8:45 a.m. July 14.