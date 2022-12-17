Dr. Paxton H. Howard Jr. grappled headlong into questions of advanced medical care in the age of transplants, high-tech treatment, determining brain death and legal limits during his more than three decades of service at Scott & White Memorial Hospital and Clinic (now Baylor Scott & White Health).
Services for Howard, noted health care administrator, planned for Monday
Patricia Benoit
