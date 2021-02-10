Cold weather continues to come into the area as schools are keeping a close eye on road conditions.
Both Temple and Belton Independent School Districts said Wednesday that they knew about the possibility of water on roads freezing at night and planned to make a decision Thursday Thursday morning.
Thursday is expected to see a mix of rain and freezing rain in the morning, with a low of 29 degrees.
“The district plans to hold classes tomorrow as usual,” Christian Hernandez, spokesman for Temple ISD, said. “Administrators will keep an eye on overnight conditions — as is typical anytime we have precipitation and near-freezing temperatures.”
Belton ISD spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said the district would put out a post on social media reminding residents to pay attention to the roads and check on possible changes in the morning.
Temple’s two warming stations, which provide housing for the homeless, were opening Wednesday night and plan to remain open for the next week.
The two stations, located at Temple Impact Church and Salvation Army, open when the weather falls below freezing, or 35 degrees when wet, when factoring in wind chill. The stations provide the homeless a place to stay as well as two meals, dinner and breakfast.
Temple Impact Church is located at 306 E. Adams Ave, with the Salvation Army building located at 419 W. Ave. G.