A 43-year-old Rockdale man was sentenced to eight years in prison for assaulting an officer.
David Anthony Lockett was sentenced after pleaded guilty to a second-degree felony charge of assaulting an officer. Lockett was sentenced by Judge John W. Youngblood in the 20 District Court, according to a news release from Milam County District Attorney Bill Torrey.
Other felony sentences were also announced:
• Joe Alexander Moraga, 51, of Rockdale was sentenced to 10 years in a state prison after he pleaded guilty to a second-degree felony charge of burglary of a habitation.
• Lucas Nathaniel Joseph Jackson, 21, of Rockdale, was sentenced to 10 years in a state prison after pleading guilty to a second-degree felony charge of promotion of child pornography. He also received a five year sentence after pleading “true” to a motion to revoke his probation for third-degree attempted burglary of a habitation.
• Eric Enrique Maldonado, 23, of Cameron, was sentenced to eight years confinement in a state prison after pleading “true” to a motion to revoke his probation for third-degree felony charge of evading arrest with a motor vehicle.
• John Andrew Gonzales, 47, of Gause, was sentenced to five years confinement in a state prison after pleading “true” to a motion to revoke his probation for a third-degree felony charge of assault causing bodily injury family violence with previous convictions.
• Genice Marie Jones, 30, of Cameron, was sentenced to two years confinement in a state prison after pleading guilty to a third-degree felony charge of lesser included assault on a peace officer.
• Steven Lawrence Lewis, 42, of Austin, was sentenced to ten years in prison and ordered to pay $180 restitution to the Texas Department of Public Safety lab after pleading guilty to a third-degree felony charge of possession of controlled substance 1-4 grams.
• Dalton Keith Hammond, 27, of Lexington, was sentenced to 15 months in a state prison and ordered to pay $5,070 restitution to the victim after pleading “true” to a motion to revoke his probation for state jail felony charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
• David Terrel Mayberry, 44, of Rockdale, was placed on three years deferred adjudication with standard conditions of probation and was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine after pleading guilty to sex offender duty to register, a third-degree felony.
• Sahira Siddiq Kayani, 25, of Temple, was placed on two years deferred adjudication with standard conditions of probation and was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and $180 restitution to the DPS lab after pleading guilty to a third-degree felony, possession of controlled substance 1-4 grams.
• Martin Salinas, 38, of Bartlett, was placed on three years deferred adjudication with standard conditions of probation and was ordered to pay a $4,000 fine after pleading guilty to a illegal dumping, a state jail felony.
• Lauren Ashley Klinefelter, 33, of Austin, was placed on three years deferred adjudication with standard conditions of probation and was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and $180 restitution to the DPS lab after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony.
• Roel Palacios, 34, of Houston, was placed on three years deferred adjudication with standard conditions of probation and was ordered to pay a $2,500 fine and $180 restitution to DPS lab after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony.
• Michelle Marion, 48, of Houston, was placed on five years deferred adjudication with standard conditions of probation including substance abuse conditions and the successful completion of 120 hours of community service and was ordered to pay a $2,000 fine and $180 restitution to the DPS lab after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony.
• Mekhi Yajuan Evans, 23, of Rockdale, was placed on three years deferred adjudication with standard conditions of probation including no contact with the victim and was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine after pleading guilty to a unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material, a state jail felony.
• Willie Trey Olivarri III, 36, of Cameron, was placed on four years deferred adjudication with standard conditions of probation and was ordered to have no contact with victim and to pay a $2,000 fine after pleading guilty to abandoning a child, a state jail felony.