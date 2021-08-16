Art submissions are sought for a mural near Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center.
A train-themed mural is planned for a concrete wall along Market Loop in an effort to brighten the spirits of visitors to the children’s hospital, Temple city spokesman Cody Weems said in a news release.
Local artists will paint the mural with submissions from local children.
“Distraction is one of the best ways to help a child cope with necessary medical care,” Nancy Glover, Temple director of housing and community development, said. “The Market Loop mural will play a key role in providing much-needed distraction for children on their way to the hospital for treatment.”
Participants can visit templetx.gov/mural to print off one of 12 design templates. Designs can then be submitted by email to nglover@templetx.gov or mailed to 101 N. Main Street, Temple, TX 76501.
Submissions will be accepted through Aug. 31 and the chosen entries will be announced on Sept. 7, Weems said.