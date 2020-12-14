BELTON — Dr. Rosie Montgomery resigned from her spot on the Belton school board.
The Belton Independent School District board of trustees — in a 6-0 decision on Monday — accepted her resignation and announced it would begin accepting applications for her Area 2 seat starting today.
Montgomery cited personal reasons for leaving the board. The clinical psychologist was appointed to the seat in 2018 to replace former trustee Leo Camden, who resigned after moving out of the district.
“My board term will end in May 2021; however, after careful consideration, I believe my increased caretaking responsibilities will not allow me to continue my service on the board adequately,” Montgomery said in a statement. “I want to extend a sincere thank you to the current board and the administration.”
The school board will appoint someone to serve out the remaining five months of Montgomery’s term.
Those interested in the appointment must live in Area 2 and submit an application, with letter of interest, to board President Suzanne McDonald. The application period closes Jan. 4.
“It’s hard. We love Rosie. We are going to miss her,” McDonald said. “She may be resigning from the board, but she is not resigning from the Big Red Community.”
Area 2 is a larger area that covers most of the southern half of Belton ISD and encompasses Area 3, which is central and south Belton. Area 2 includes rural areas to the east, west and south of Belton city limits as well as the neighborhoods around the Bell County Expo Center and homes north of Sixth Avenue and south of 13th Avenue and the railroad.
The school board is expected to interview candidates Jan. 11 and possibly appoint the new trustee Jan. 19. The appointed school board member is scheduled to be sworn in at the Jan. 25 regular board meeting.
To be considered for appointment, eligible candidates must submit a letter of interest addressed to McDonald. The letter can be submitted in the following ways:
• Email to Suzanne.McDonald@bisd.net
• Mail to Belton ISD, P.O. Box 269, Belton, TX 76513
• Fax to 254-215-2001
• Bring to the BISD Administration Building, 400 N. Wall St., Belton. (The Administration Building will be closed for winter break beginning Dec. 21 and reopen on Jan. 4.)
The letter of interest must be received by 5 p.m. Jan. 4. For more information about the board vacancy, visit https://www.bisd.net/Page/1940.
That appointee, though, will have to seek election for a full, three-year term. The Area 2 seat — as well as trustee Chris Flor’s Area 4 spot — is slated for the May 1 ballot.
Candidates can file for a place on the ballot between Jan. 13 and Feb. 12, according to the Texas Secretary of State.
This was the second time Montgomery has served on the Belton school board. She served a single term from 2012 to 2015 and declined to run for a second term so she could focus on volunteering in Belton schools.
“Serving on the Belton ISD board of trustees has been one of my greatest honors. The Belton community has been blessed with an incredible school district and the current leadership will lead the district to greater heights,” Montgomery said. “Working with the board and the administration has made me a better person.”