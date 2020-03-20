One in a series on Sunshine Week.
Body cameras hold police officers — and residents — accountable.
Temple Police officers have worn the devices since early 2015 while Belton Police officers have put them on themselves for almost a decade, according to both departments’ spokesmen.
“Body-worn cameras are important because they provide accountability for officers, which in turn increases public confidence in our police force,” Belton Police Chief Gene Ellis said. “The use of body cameras also aids in the prosecution of criminal behavior.”
Temple Police spokesman Cody Weems said body cameras are a tool to help officers gather evidence.
“These cameras can serve to hold officers accountable in their interactions with the public while giving protection for both officers and those they interact with,” Weems said.
Ellis said body cameras are essential to police transparency.
“They not only provide an account of what the officer did, but they also show the actions of all persons involved,” the police chief said. “Additionally, footage from body-worn cameras allows officers to more thoroughly provide information on the required incident reports as the information is readily available to them.”
Weems acknowledged that body cameras are a valuable tool, but they do not often give the entire story of a crime.
“Departments do not solely rely on these devices while conducting investigations,” the Temple Police spokesman said. “Instead, this footage is paired with physical evidence and eyewitness accounts to create a more complete narrative of events.”
Footage from body cameras is subject to the Texas Public Information Act, created by the Legislature in 1973. It details what information local governments can immediately be released and withheld.
Ellis pointed out that requests for footage fr
Temple has faced that issue resulting from the Dec. 2, 2019, officer-involved shooting death of Michael Dean by former officer Carmen DeCruz that resulted in his indictment on a manslaughter charge this week.
Temple City Manager Brynn Myers cited state law that says a body camera recording “documenting an incident that involves the use of deadly force by a peace officer or that is otherwise related to an administrative or criminal investigation of an officer may not be deleted, destroyed or released to the public until all criminal matters have been finally adjudicated and all related administrative investigations have concluded.”
She said she did not know why other departments released videos showing similar shootings.
It’s possible they used a subsection that said a law enforcement agency may release to the public a recording if the law enforcement agency determines that the release furthers a law enforcement purpose.
om body cameras must be made under the Texas Occupations Code.
The law requires a person to submit a written request listing the data and approximate time of the recording; specific location of where the recording occurred; and the name of one or more persons known to be a subject of the recording.
“There are times when the city may request an opinion from the Attorney General’s office on its release,” Ellis said. “The most common reason body-worn camera video is not released is because of the possibility that the release of the information would interfere with the detection, investigation, or prosecution of a crime.”
There are other times when a recording may not be released, too.
“Another possible reason that the city might request to withhold the video is if it contains sensitive crime scene images,” said Ellis, Belton’s assistant city manager. “State law limits the release of recordings made in a private place, such as a person’s home.”
Even if a request clears those hurdles, there is a chance the recording may not be released.
“Additionally, before releasing body-worn camera footage, state law requires written authorization from the person being recorded on misdemeanor offenses which do not result in an arrest,” Ellis said. “There are several other possible reasons for exemption as allowed under the law, so release of video must be determined on a case-by-case basis.”