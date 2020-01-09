The Bell County Crime Stoppers and the Killeen Police Department are seeking help identifying two robbery suspects.
The suspects committed several robberies in Killeen between Jan. 3 and Jan. 7. They are considered armed and dangerous.
The first suspect is described as a light skin black male, in his mid 30’s and approximately 6’-6’2″ tall and weighing approximately 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a yellow pocket.
The second suspect is described as a dark skin black male, slim built with a scruffy beard. He is approximately 40-50 years-old and approximately 5’3” – 5’11” tall. In all the robberies, he wore a dark colored hoodie and beanie cap and walked in carrying a backpack multiple times.
Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477). All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.