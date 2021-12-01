BELTON — The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor will kick off its Christmas season Thursday with a concert at 7:30 p.m. in the Baugh Performance Hall in the Sue & Frank Mayborn Performing Arts Center, located at 810 N. Main St. in Belton.
The theme of the concert is “A Very Mary Hardin-Baylor Christmas” and the show will feature performances from the university’s Concert Choir, Wind Ensemble, and One Voice.
An art sale will take place at 6:30 p.m. prior to the concert in the Fikes Chamber Hall at the performing arts center.
Admission is free.