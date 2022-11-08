A house in the Lake Belton area where police seized more than 100 pounds of marijuana and arrested three people operated as an illegal drug dispensary for about eight years, according to an arrest affidavit.
Affidavit: Lake Belton area home was illegal marijuana dispensary
TDT Christian Betancourt
