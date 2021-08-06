Area residents filed into the Czech Heritage Museum and Genealogy Center on Friday for the opening reception of the Temple Community Treasures Photo Exhibit — a drop-in event that highlights historical buildings through photographs taken by local photographers.
Dan Kelleher, the Main Street manager for the city of Temple, said 50 photographs are on display in the traveling exhibit.
“The exhibit’s purpose is to draw public attention to the importance of preserving historic buildings,” he said. “In May through July, it was shown at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum and now it will be shown in the Czech Heritage Museum in August and September.”
Kelleher, who noted how the exhibit will be shown at the Bell County Museum at a later date, said photographs were entered through an annual contest that first began in 2019.
“Every year, we have the Temple Community Treasures Photography Contest that is open to entrants from January through the end of March,” he said. “Prizes are given in May during national preservation month after the contest is judged and in April.”
This year, local photographer Jason Deckman placed first, and countless others participated.
Wayne Stockburger, who captured an exposure of the fountain at the Santa Fe Plaza, said that he always enjoys participating in the exhibit’s contest.
“I took third place last year but it’s always fun to participate because it’s really good for the community,” Stockburger said. “This year was tough because I was trying to shoot some stuff at the last week … but I like architectural and landscape photography so it was good.”
Although Kelleher said cash prizes — $300, $200 and $100 — were awarded for the top-three photographs thanks to an exhibit sponsorship by Extreme Clean of Temple, he emphasized his gratitude for all of the photographers that participated.
“I think we had good participation,” Kelleher said. “We have to haul these photographs from museum to museum, so if we had 200 that would be a real pain in the neck … so I’m happy with where the participation is. It’s just enough to be a really nice representation of the historic buildings.”