BELTON — Mixed-martial arts fighters from a Copperas Cove gym will get their chance to compete in a livestreamed event Friday night at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
Local fighters B.J. Miller, Jordan Bradley, Jody Oliver and Gunner Coronado — all members of the StrKings LLC gym and martial arts center at 205 S. Second St. in Copperas Cove — are set to compete at the event organized by Legacy Fighting Alliance.
The LFA 134 event will also include fighters from other gyms around Texas.
Coronado said he is ready for his mixed-martial arts fight. “I’m not finished and I’m not going nowhere,” he said in a Facebook post. “It’s just the beginning for me!”
Fighters will use their training in boxing, kick boxing and Muay Thai, or Thai boxing, for the competition.
The event will be held at the Expo Center’s Garth Arena, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and fights are scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. The event will be livestreamed on UFC Fight Pass.
To buy tickets, visit www.bellcountyexpo.com/events/2022/lfa#buy.
To learn more about StrKings, visit http://www.strkings.wordpress.com/.