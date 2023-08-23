Travis Wells

Travis Wells, 56,was being held in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, and possession of marijuana under two ounces, a Class B misdemeanor. His bonds total $151,000, records show.

A 56-year-old man is now charged in a road rage shooting in which shots were fired at a vehicle Monday on Temple’s northwest side.

eegarcia@tdtnews.com