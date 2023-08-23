A 56-year-old man is now charged in a road rage shooting in which shots were fired at a vehicle Monday on Temple’s northwest side.
featured
Man charged in Temple road rage shooting
Tags
Eric E. Garcia
Telegram CIty Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Abbott announces $101.5 million in funding for Bell highway expansion; project could start as soon as 2028
- Snakes alive!: Exotic pet store opens on Temple’s north side
- Drying out: Stillhouse Hollow Lake level near record low
- UPDATE: 55 evacuated High Point students picked up by parents after grass fire
- 300-acre fire burning at Fort Cavazos
- COVID case at Bell County Jail leads to complaint
- Football 2023: Young Temple defense can rely on athleticism
- Football 2023: Skilled Lake offense ready to chase league title
- Salado shooting under investigation
- Man charged in Temple road rage shooting