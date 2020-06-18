An initial Temple shooting suspect has been released from jail and his twin brother is now charged in a June 9 shooting, police said Thursday.
Frederick Banks, 38, was initially identified as a shooting suspect by the police department after a victim identified him.
The shooting occurred about 7:30 p.m. in the 500 block of South 16th Street. A man and a woman were shot and both were transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple in stable condition.
After further investigation, police spokesman Cody Weems said, officers determined that Dedrick Banks, also 38, was the actual suspect in the shooting.
Frederick Banks was promptly released from Bell County Jail, Weems said.
Dedrick Banks was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault. He is also a suspect in the June 7 shooting at Club Heavy that is still under investigation, Weems said.
Dedrick Banks remained in the Bell County Jail in lieu of $400,000 bond.