In early December 1887, the Times, the first newspaper in Temple, happily announced that the Santa Fe Railway changed its policy: “News butchers are again on the Santa Fe.”
That was a momentous development for the fledgling railroad town, the newspaper business as well as an economic boost for street urchins — most of them boys ages 10 to 14 working to support their families and themselves.
“News butchers” were essential partners to railroads and publishers in the 19th century.
As trains crisscrossed the country, butchers boarded waiting trains, peddling everything from reading materials to snacks.
Sometimes many children rushed onto the train with an armload of newspapers — each elbowing his way through the passengers for a nickel sale. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, newspapers were peddled by various vendors. Adults who sold newspapers from fixed newsstands were called newsdealers. The hawkers sold only one newspaper, which usually appeared in several editions a day. A busy corner would have several hawkers, each representing one of the major newspapers.
Trains were the sole territory of news butchers. Since they met every train, the boys knew just how much time they had — sometimes as much as 30 minutes before the train chugged onward.
The Temple Times expressed a love-hate relationship with news butchers in an 1887 issue. On one hand, they sold passengers magazines, newspapers, novels, cigars, candy, soda pop and other confections on the train.
In the 1880s, author Robert Louis Stevenson praised the young butcher. “You could hardly over praise his services.... All in the cars came to love him.” He sold “soap, towels, tin washing basins, tin coffee pitchers, coffee, tea, sugar, and tinned eatables, mostly hash or beans and bacon.”
Walt Disney worked as news butcher on the Missouri Pacific Railway as a teenager, and his memories of that experience influenced his design of the Disneyland Railroad.
But there was a dark side. They were often targets for abuse and violence. They could irritate train passengers, thus becoming “personae non gratia” in passenger cars. Inventor Thomas A. Edison, a news butcher in his youth, became deaf when a conductor boxed his ears for accidentally starting a fire while experimenting in a baggage car near Smith Creek, Mich.
“Very few of the travelers who have been so often annoyed on railroads by the persistent and not always refined eloquence of the youths who try to sell them stale peanuts, decayed fruit and ancient literature have any adequate idea of the amount of business these itinerant young merchants transact,” the Temple Times reported.
Some butchers supplemented their income by picking pockets and other nefarious activities; others were wrongly accused and beaten by railroad employees. One news butcher from Temple in 1915 was jailed for stealing 5 cents worth of ice from the dining car and forced to wait in jail 17 days before his sentence could be meted — a three-day jail sentence and $15 fine.
In each major city (including Temple), the local news company bought the rights to sell on each rail line. The company purchased the stock wholesale — anything to ease weary passengers’ boredom such as fresh fruit, smokes, snacks, candies, toys, newspapers and magazines. Each butcher logged in his merchandise before boarding the train and accounted for his stock and earnings at the end of his travels.
Then, the news butcher slipped $5 to $15 gratuity (bribe, actually) to the conductor for the right to sell on a single line. High-volume trips required bigger tips.
Most news agencies granted the young butchers 20 percent commissions on sales. For an entrepreneurial butcher, the earnings were worth the work. The Temple Times reported, “Smart young men often make as much as $40 or $50 a week on trains.” (That’s a gross equivalent to $1,000 to more than $1,300 in today’s dollars.) Apprentice news butchers — often children — worked with older, more experienced teens or men, making about $5 to $15 weekly.
“That doesn’t seem like a very big margin, but the boys increase it very substantially by crowding up the prices beyond the limits sets by the company, and by various other devices not always of a nature that a Sunday school teacher would approve,” the Times reported.
Railroad enthusiast Mel McFarland studied news butchers and their services to passengers. “At the time a paper cost nominally a nickel, maybe a dime, and news butchers were known to, on occasion, do a pretty bad job of making change,” he said. “Since most of these boys were doing it for the money, any extra was a plus. The excuse was simple; they had to operate quickly and that caused the mistake.”
Older news butchers brazenly greased the palms of conductors and porters to ride the trains for prolonged selling sprees. If they were caught, they were summarily kicked off the train – even in the middle of the empty prairie.
News butcher jobs were considered work for males only; females were shunned from news agencies, although some were allowed to peddle newspapers on the streets. The Times reported on an enterprising teen girl who dressed in her brother’s mufti and traveled with him from Temple to Fort Worth, where she was discovered and kicked off the train while her brother was allowed to continue his ride.
As train travel expanded and became more popular, news butchers likewise expanded their wares. By 1911, the Santa Fe Railway announced new policies regarding drinking cups. Up until then, thirsty passengers dipped drinking water from a barrel and drank from a common ladle.
Completion of Temple’s Santa Fe Depot forced a change in policy. “The Santa Fe road has placards about the depot stating that sanitary cups may be purchased from the newsstand or from the news butchers on the trains,” announced the Temple Daily Telegram. “This road has instituted the individual drinking cup system, and travelers had better provide themselves before starting on journeys.”
News butchers waned by the mid-20th century as passenger travel slowed and railroads clamped down on their egregious behavior.