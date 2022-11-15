The Belton Independent School District removed two books from the Lake Belton High School library collection after they were formally challenged.
Each of the two books — “Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe and “Milk and Honey” by Rupi Kaur — were part of an 18,000-book collection that was purchased when the campus opened to students in 2020, according to Belton ISD.
A committee of five read and reviewed the books before making a recommendation to Belton ISD administration on whether they should be permanently removed from circulation for each and every student.
“We believe parents absolutely have the right to determine what their child reads,” Deanna Lovesmith, Belton ISD’s assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, said in a statement earlier this year. “This is a partnership between parents and the school. We will happily work with parents to respect their wishes on this matter.”
Of the eight other challenged books this year, five — “All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson, “Cherry” by Lindsey Rosin, “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison, “Kiss Number 8” by Colleen Venable, and “Now That We’re Men: A Play and True Life Accounts of Boys, Sex & Power” — were approved, while three — “What Girls are Made of” by Elena K. Arnold, “After” by Ann Todd and “The Nowhere Girls” by Amy Reed — are still pending review.
Brenda Howard, a Belton ISD stakeholder, plans to appeal a couple of these recent decisions.
“Two of these books were challenged by me and I have 10 days to submit an appeal, which ends tomorrow,” she told the Telegram in an email on Tuesday. “I will be submitting my appeals to ‘All Boys Aren’t Blue’ and ‘Kiss Number 8’ by then, unless I get an extension.”
In September, the Belton ISD school board approved two new policies that address instructional materials and library materials at campuses separately.
This change now requires parents to be involved in the library material reconsideration process, calls for guidance for administrators and staff who select library materials, and allows for parental control of library materials.
“During the reconsideration process, access to some books may be restricted. For example, books with graphic pictures will be removed from shelves and available only with parental permission,” Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith said in a letter to parents following the change. “No challenged instructional materials will be removed solely because of the ideas expressed in them.”
Although Hillary Hickland, a Belton ISD parent, noted how the librarian at her children’s campus was wonderful and willing to help with her requests, she questioned the current format regarding how books are restricted to students.
“I assumed that the library had the capability to prevent selected titles from being checked out and it currently does not,” she said during a school board meeting on Monday. “What I was offered was a note that would be manually entered in my children’s account with the list of the books that I don’t want my children to have access to.”
Hickland emphasized how that format has brought forth a major issue.
“Every time my children tried to check out a book — whether it was on the list or not — an alert would sound and my child would be unable to proceed with the checkout until the librarian intervenes and overrides the note,” she said. “The list serves as an advertisement to my children informing them of all the books I don’t even want them to know about. Anyone with children recognizes that this is a hard balance by making them aware of a thing that they may have not even encountered. Are we awakening a curiosity that may have not been there before?”
Parents can log in to Destiny, a program that lets users monitor available library content, to view their child’s library history.
“Knowing what your child is interested in and reading can open the door to great conversations at home,” Lovesmith said. “It’s a way to weave in discussions about your family’s values and what’s important in your home.”