With the 2020-21 academic year coming to a close, area school districts are celebrating their seniors in waves.
Salado HS
Salado Independent School District Superintendent Michael Novotny said Salado High will be celebrating its students at 7 p.m. Friday from the Frank and Sue Mayborn Campus Center at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton.
The district, which concluded classes for the year on Wednesday, recently announced its valedictorian and salutatorian: Amy Manning and Nena Vero, respectively.
Manning, who will be majoring in computational engineering at the University of Texas at Austin in the fall, is graduating with a weighted 112.5 GPA.
She is involved in a variety of organizations, including Women Engaged in Learning and Leading STEM, Workforce Industry Training, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Mu Alpha Theta Mathematics Honor Society, Central Texas Conference Council on Youth Ministries, National Honor Society, Camp Invention, Salado Youth Leadership, ASTRA and Salado United Methodist Church.
This year, Manning — Salado High’s homecoming queen — also served as the varsity volleyball team captain.
Meanwhile, Vero will be majoring in biomedical sciences at Texas A&M University.
“I plan to pursue the medical field to focus on endocrinology, and my alternative is to establish a career related to chemistry,” she told the Telegram. “In college, I really hope to join the apprentice doctor-medical chapter for on-campus medical training.”
Vero, who has attended Salado ISD schools since the sixth grade, said her favorite memories spurred from her time spent on campus with her classmates.
“Attending Salado ISD kept me ambitious as the community adheres to a distinguished standard of excellence on both educational and personal levels,” Vero said. “My favorite memories from Salado High School are our team morale at track meets and learning alongside driven peers.
Like Manning, Vero was involved in a plethora of organizations, including NHS, Salado Youth Leadership and the American Red Cross.
Academy HS
Academy High will graduate its class of 2021 at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton, according to the Expo Center calendar.
David Kanouse, Academy High’s valedictorian, will graduate with a weighted 5.26 GPA.
“I plan to major in public health at the University of Texas at Austin and I will be following the pre-med track to pursue my hopes of becoming a dermatologist,” he told the Telegram.
Kanouse, who believes “small goals are the key to success,” was Health Occupation Students of America treasurer and National Honor Society member during his high school career.
“I am very excited for the next four years, as I cannot wait to see what the future holds,” he said.
His schoolmate, Korin Honke, is his class of 2021’s salutatorian. She will graduate with a weighted 5.02 GPA, and plans to attend North Carolina State University this fall.
“I will be participating in the Benjamin Franklin Scholars Program … pursuing degrees in biomedical engineering and Spanish,” she said. “I hope to attend medical school after undergraduate studies and specialize in pediatric emergency medicine.”
Honke — a Texas Bioscience Institute graduate, Health Occupation Students of America president, Spanish Club founder and president, Phi Theta Kappa member, NHS vice president, varsity golf athlete and McLane Children’s Medical Center volunteer — expressed her gratitude for the educators she had while a student in Academy ISD.
“I am most thankful for astonishing educators like Jennifer Chaffin and Gerardo Moreno, who demonstrate interest in the success of their students both inside and outside of the classroom,” she said. “Both Mrs. Chaffin and Mr. Moreno have shaped me into the person I am today and helped me find what I am passionate about. I will always appreciate and admire their hard work and dedication for their students.”
Rogers HS
Rogers High will hold its graduation ceremony on June 9 at Merk Field, according to Roger ISD’s online calendar of events.
Belton HS
Belton ISD said it will host its graduation ceremonies on June 10 at Tiger Field.
Troy HS
Neil Jeter, Troy ISD’s superintendent, told the Telegram that Troy High’s graduation is scheduled for 5 p.m. on June 11. The event will be held at the Bell County Expo Center.
Temple HS
Christian Hernandez, Temple ISD spokesman, told the Telegram that Temple High seniors will graduate on June 12 at the Expo Center.
Killeen ISD
Killeen ISD has five senior bodies graduating this week: Early College High, 2 p.m. on Thursday; Killeen High, 6 p.m. on Thursday; C.E. Ellison High, 9 a.m. on Friday; Harker Heights High, 2 p.m. on Friday; and Robert M. Shoemaker High, 9 a.m. on Saturday.
In an effort to maintain building capacity restrictions, Killeen ISD is requiring tickets for entry.
“Each graduating senior will receive nine to 12 admission tickets for family and friends,” according to Killeen ISD. “This number reflects building capacity restrictions for the Bell County Expo Center and will be determined by the size of each graduating class.”
However, ceremonies also can be viewed via an online livestream or through Spectrum Cable Channel 17, according to Killeen ISD.
TRAFFIC ALERT
“The Bell County Expo Center is hosting graduation ceremonies … through Saturday,” the Belton Police Department said. “Please consider alternate routes or prepare for traffic delays. Traffic on Interstate 35, from Belton city limits through Loop 121 southbound, will be heavily congested.”