After months of searching, Buckholts Independent School District announced it has found its new superintendent.
The district announced at the beginning of the month Joe Oliver would be taking over the top position. Oliver joins the school district after students called for the resignation of the board of trustees in April because the board did not renew the contracts of some staff members.
Oliver said he felt blessed to take on the position and looks forward to the coming school year.
“In my opinion, serving as an educator is a calling,” Oliver said. “I feel very blessed to be a part of this community and the Buckholts ISD. Our door is always open and I encourage you to contact me with questions or concerns.”
Oliver has worked in education for 42 years, spending time as a teacher, coach, athletic director, principal and superintendent in other districts.
In his time coaching football in various districts, Oliver has served as head coach at Clifton, Hallsville and Hillsboro school districts and Central Texas Christian School in Temple. He started off his career as a coach for Temple High School.
He also has served as the assistant principal and principal for Sulphur Spring ISD and superintendent at Clarksville ISD.
While Oliver told members of the community that he would be open to questions or concerns, the district has still been quiet on the reason four staff members originally did not have their contracts renewed. Despite multiple attempts by the Telegram to contact the board of trustee members, neither they, nor former interim superintendent Maxie Morgan, responded.
Of the four staff members whose contract renewals had sparked protests, two, Principal Kris Shaver and teacher Kimera Turrubiarte, have since been rehired.