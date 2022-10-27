A Central Texas man was sentenced by a state district judge to eight years imprisonment after posting pornographic photos on a popular social media network.
Clifford Lee Stanbery, 51, of Rockdale, pleaded guilty to promoting child pornography, a second-degree felony, Monday at the 20th Judicial District Court presided by Judge John Youngblood.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Texas attorney general’s office on Jan. 22, 2019, Sgt. J.D. Newlin learned that on Sept. 16, 2018, Stanbery uploaded two files of child pornography on a Tumblr account associated with him.
A search warrant for Stanbery and his residence was obtained by investigators, and several electronic devices were seized to be examined.
“A forensic examination of the items yielded several files of child pornography on a home computer and the cellphone of the defendant,” Newlin said. “Text messages were located. In these messages, the defendant … discusses having sexual intercourse with children, and the defendant sends images of child pornography.”
During an interview, Stanbery admitted that he was involved in trading files of child pornography on Tumblr.
Other sentencings
James Hill Jr., 39, of Cameron, was sentenced to seven years confinement for attempted aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.
Carlos Dwayne Rubin, 47, of Rockdale, was sentenced to 10 years confinement for possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
Victor Orellana, 44, of Rockdale, four years confinement for a motion to revoke probation on an original charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more.
Jamison Baines, 35, of Cameron, three years confinement for burglary of a habitation.
Brandon Leggett, 39, of Rockdale, three years confinement for manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
Wilfredo Artigas-Garcis, 45, of Austin, three years confinement for fraudulent possession of identifying information more than 50 items.
James Uher, 46, of Rockdale, three years confinement for possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram in a drug free zone.
James Wells, 52, of Rockdale, 18 months confinement for driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
Ronald Mantooth, 66, of Austin, nine months confinement for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Bryan Page, 55, of Lexington, six months confinement for possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Kari Sewell, 42, of Oklahoma City, five years deferred adjudication for possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
Stacy Leystra, 46, of Rockdale, three years deferred adjudication for burglary of a building.
David Gonzales, 17, of Rockdale, three years deferred adjudication for continuous violence against the family.
Javon Williamson, 18, of Lexington, two years deferred adjudication for attempted possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Gilbert Lerma, 49, of Thrall, two years deferred adjudication for attempted theft between $2,500 and $30,000.
Jared Wolf, 19, of Riesel, two years deferred adjudication for attempted possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.