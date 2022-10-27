Clifford Lee Stanbery

Clifford Lee Stanbery, 51, of Rockdale, pleaded guilty to promoting child pornography, a second-degree felony, Monday at the 20th Judicial District Court presided by Judge John Youngblood.

A Central Texas man was sentenced by a state district judge to eight years imprisonment after posting pornographic photos on a popular social media network.

