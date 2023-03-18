Ride for a Child motorcyclists revved up their engines at noon Saturday at Horny Toad Harley-Davidson in Temple. Jimmy Wheeler, club chairman, said their route of about 60 miles would take them to Little River-Academy and Salado, and then to the Pit Stop Bar and Grill in Nolanville.
Riding for a cause: Motorcyclists take to area roads to deter child abuse
Larry Causey
