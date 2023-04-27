University of Mary Hardin-Baylor students will have the opportunity to take their studies abroad to Europe after the institution recently signed a letter of intent with the Johanniter Academy of Germany for an international student exchange program.
UMHB signs agreement with German academy for exchange program
