As a father of four, Temple resident Dr. Danny Little encouraged his children to dream big and work hard.
“Both my wife and I grew up in humble circumstances, and it has always been a goal of ours to help our kids think big and broadly,” the 48-year-old father said. “For Rebekah and I, just them getting into a local state school would have been considered a huge accomplishment.”
Little’s style of parenting has paid off. Two of his adult children having been accepted into the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., and the other is attending the University of Texas in Austin.
Danny’s children include his sons Cody, 19, and Sam, 23, who both attended the Naval Academy, and Seth, 21, who is attending the University of Texas for a degree in sustainability. His daughter Claire, 16, is still attending high school in Temple.
While Danny and his wife did not serve in the military, several members of their family, including grandfathers on both sides, did.
Despite this history of service, Danny said he did not push his children into one career or another.
“The last thing that I tell them after high school, when they leave home, is to live their life,” Danny said.
“That is because I want them to pursue their own goals and not try to replicate what their mother or I did. They chose the path less traveled and we very much respect that.”
Danny, the chief of pediatric surgery at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Specialty Clinic, also influenced his children to help others.
That desire to help has worked to Cody Little’s favor at the Naval Academy. He said many of the students have strengths in certain areas and help each other.
Danny said that, in raising his children, he has understood the benefits of taking a step back in order to allow them to solve their own problems.
This has especially been true for his sons Sam and Cody, who both worked hard in order to get into the Naval Academy. Danny pointed out that the military school requires students to do well in school, in addition to being involved in the community and having good leadership skills.
“I am proud that they struggled to persevere on their own,” Danny Little said. “As a parent, it is so tempting to fix your kid’s problems and that is the last thing you should do. You should let them struggle and suffer, maybe being there as a sounding board, but they need to work through it.”
While his children did encounter troubles, Danny did help when needed.
Sam Little said his father was always there for him, and helped him achieve the goals he set.
An instance of this help, Sam said, was studying for the SAT, with good scores needed for those who wish to attend one of the military academies.
“My parents were so instrumental in my development,” Sam said. “They were very gracious and always giving me rides, whether it was to Boy Scouts or different school clubs where I could get leadership experience. They always talked to me in the evenings about how to make better decisions, which I am very grateful for.”
Cody Little said he is appreciative of how much his parents pushed him to see things through when he was growing up.
“Something that kind of stuck with me is this idea that, if you don’t quit you will finish,” Cody said.
At the Naval Academy, Cody has made it past his first year while his brother Sam graduated this year.
Sam said he plans to continue his naval education by going to school and learning about nuclear power, something he needs to work on a submarine. He said he chose this course after talking with his professors at the academy.
Sam said his only concern right now is how he will fare on the tight conditions of a submarine.
“It think that is the biggest thing I am worried about, the quality of life on a submarine,” Sam said. “One benefit of the submarine community is that, since it is rough deep in the ocean, it is known for having the best food. Hopefully that helps me get through it.”
Cody said he has not chosen yet what type of career he wants to pursue in the military, though his brother had suggested he would be a fit for the Marine Corps.
“I am definitely thinking of doing surface warfare or submarines, which seem pretty cool,” Cody said.