BELTON — Southbound traffic on Interstate 35 is backed up after an 18-wheeler apparently jackknifed near the interchange with Interstate 14.
featured weather alert
Jackknifed 18-wheeler snarls southbound I-35
- STAFF REPORT
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Affidavit: Lake Belton area home was illegal marijuana dispensary
- Leadership change made at Belton ISD middle school
- Affidavit: Man created fake profile of ex-girlfriend to invite men to her home for sex
- Temple ISD provides counseling after student shooting death; police withhold victim’s name
- Suspect shot during I-35 police pursuit; Temple, Troy officers on leave while Texas Rangers investigate
- Morgan's Point Resort propositions split; Snyder leads Stryker for council seat
- Some Bell County voting locations experienced delay due to technical issues
- Democrats, GOP make urgent final pitches
- Belton blanks Northeast; Tigers cruise into area round of 5A Division II playoffs
- Troy woman indicted for reckless driving incident