The Belton Independent School District is now accepting student transfers for the upcoming 2021-22 school year, according to a news release.
The application period opened Monday and ends March 5. Visit bisd.net/transfer to apply.
Students in pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade who live outside of Belton ISD can apply to move into the district. Current Belton ISD students also can apply to attend a different school than the one where they are currently zoned.
Current transfer students must reapply annually.
“Sometimes there are unique family circumstances where it makes sense for a student to attend another school,” Student Services Director Cynthia Bode said. “That’s what this application is for. We consider several things when making a decision on whether to grant the request, like the family’s situation, the student’s attendance and/or discipline history, and the space available at the requested campus.”
Four elementary schools are not accepting transfer for the next academic year because they are already at capacity, according to Belton ISD. They are Chisholm Trail, Lakewood, Leon Heights and Tarver elementary schools.
Bode stressed the district does not provide transportation for transfer students.
The district will consider five things when examining a transfer request: The student’s program needs and campus availability; available space at the campus; extraordinary family considerations; University Interscholastic League rules; and the student’s attendance and discipline history.
When evaluating a transfer request, the district will not consider legacy requests, meaning that student’s family history to a certain school; grandfather requests; and requests for specific staff, campus or duplicated programs.