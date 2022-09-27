Wildcat Mentor end-of-the-year bash

Children wait in line to participate in fun and games during the Wildcat Mentor end-of-the-year bash Wednesday at Ralph Wilson Youth Club in Temple.

 Photo courtesy of Temple ISD

Wildcat Mentors, a Temple ISD initiative where local residents dedicate at least two hours a month to fifth and sixth graders, is gearing up for its 14th year.

jvalley@tdtnews.com