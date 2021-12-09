The Temple Police Department will deploy extra patrols Friday to the city’s busiest shopping areas during the peak holiday shopping season to deter crime in the area.
During previous years, officers had a more substantial presence at Temple Mall and surrounding areas, including H-E-B, Academy Sporting Goods, Walmart and Sam’s Club.
Police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said the patrols will also target Temple Towne Center, which houses Staples and Hobby Lobby and other stores; and Birdcreek Crossing near Interstate 35 and South Loop 363, which includes Target, Home Depot, and Best Buy.
Shopping areas have become a hotbed for crime and other things as people feel pressure for the holiday can sometimes act violently or shoplift.
The Killeen Mall was temporarily closed Tuesday night after a man was shot inside one of their stores, creating a panic.
Killeen Mall General Manager Denise Dasse would not say whether the shopping center increased security following the shooting that left one person hospitalized.
“We can confirm that yesterday evening the Killeen Police Department and our security staff responded to an isolated shooting incident inside one of our retailers that resulted in an injury,” Dasse told FME News Service Wednesday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the individual and their family. We are fully cooperating with authorities who were on the property immediately after the incident. We would like to commend the Killeen Police Department for their quick response and swift action to secure the mall for everyone’s safety. As the incident is still under investigation, we cannot make further comment. The safety of our shoppers, tenants, and our employees remain our top priority and we will continue to work with local authorities and our security team. For more information, please contact the Killeen Police Department 254-501-8830.”
The shooting suspect — described as a while male, about 6 feet tall wearing a white mask, white beanie, black hoodie and black sweatpants — remains at large.
Since 1993, the Temple Police Department has used a Mobile Operations Unit to try to deter shoplifters and other thieves during the holidays. Officers patrol on bicycles, in patrol cars and on foot at Temple Mall and other popular shopping centers.
“We met people from all over the place, like Waco and Killeen, who said they came to Temple to shop because they felt it was safer to shop in Temple than where they lived,” Lt. Buddy Best previously told the Telegram.
Temple officials have said they didn’t know if Temple’s program inspired other local departments to start holiday patrols, but other cities like Harker Heights and Killeen have used holiday patrols since the mid-1990s.
The city averaged about 15 thefts each year, including the South Temple Walmart, which had been targeted by thieves in the past, police said.
SAFETY TIPS
Temple Police Department offers the following safety tips for shoppers this holiday season:
• Limit distractions and allow extra time because being rushed or distracted can lead to mistakes that may lead to a stolen wallet, credit card, or a lost child.
• Keep your children and possessions close to keep from losing them.
• Exercise patience with other shoppers, drivers, and pedestrians. Stay away from confrontational situations.
• Drive slowly in congested areas and watch for pedestrians in parking lots.
• If you’re parked in a poorly lit or remote area, ask a security officer or police officer to take you to your car.
• Lock up and keep gifts and valuables out of sight. If necessary, stop at home frequently, drop gifts off and close the shades or blinds.
• Look around you in parking lots and stay away from people or cars that seem suspicious. If you have a bad feeling, listen to your instincts and drive away.
• Let a security or police officer know if you see suspicious activity or call local police on your cellphone.