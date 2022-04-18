BELTON — Bell County’s prohibition on outdoor burning will continue for at least one more week as officials decided against rescinding its burn ban Monday.
The Commissioners Court did not take any action on the burn ban at its Monday meeting after the suggestion of Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt. Mahlstedt recommended keeping the ban after taking into account current drought conditions.
Mahlstedt said he has kept an eye on various maps that detail local weather and moisture conditions.
“We are supposed to get some forecasted rain this week, but I will believe it when I see it,” Mahlstedt said. “My recommendation is that we continue as it is and I will watch those maps and see if there are any significant changes.”
While some of the eastern parts of the county have seen rain, Mahlstedt said the western side of the county is still a bit dry.
Mahlstedt said that drought conditions were improving, with some of the indicators he looks at slowly improving. This includes the amount of burnable materials in the county susceptible to fires.
“Everything is looking like we are getting more moisture,” Mahlstedt said.
The county’s burn ban is set to expire at noon on April 25 unless Commissioners approve an extension.
On Thursday the U.S. Drought Monitor showed more than two-thirds of Bell County experiencing some form of drought, from moderate to extreme. Only the far east side of the county, where it borders with Milam County, drought free with abnormally dry conditions.
A small section of west Bell County, according to the Drought Monitor, shows extreme drought conditions.
Officials at Fort Hood said they are waiting for a sustained rain locally to fully contain the Crittenberg Complex fire, which has remained at 95% containment for weeks.