Railroads built Temple, and fires nearly killed it. Any significant event in the town’s history also can be marked by smoke and cinders.
As contractors continue downtown’s revitalization and renovations, vestiges of those early conflagrations often appear on scorched beams and bricks.
Temple seemed to pop up in a matter of days on the blackland prairie, and fires threatened to reduce it to ashes a dozen times between 1883 and the early 1900s.
Fires gutted many of Temple’s most favored businesses — some reopened, others disappeared forever. For example, a hotel adjacent to the Katy Depot and the Kyle boarding house went up in flames in 1898, never to be seen or heard about again.
The city commissioners grappled with the problem of flimsy buildings, wood- and coal-burning stoves and little water.
An 1887 fire consumed many downtown businesses, crippling commerce and causing an estimated $25,000 in damages ($731,000 in today’s dollars).
The following year, Temple City Commissioners spent much of their meeting time discussing the building defects of downtown structures and solutions, while building owners balked at spending money on concrete and stone materials.
Despite the warnings, firefighters and politicians during those early days were hard-pressed to prevent fires. Lumber yards, cotton gins, planing and grain storage facilities were at greatest peril from sparks and static electricity.
Another barrier to fighting fires was weather, especially muddy, unpaved streets. In 1890, when the Schwarte building, at the corner of Main and Avenue B, caught fire, the streets were so muddy, the department’s hose reels remained stuck in mud. The Juvenile Company, a volunteer group of young men and boys, pushed their lighter and narrower race reel down the city’s plank sidewalks between the buildings. As a result of their quick actions, many nearby buildings were saved.
A freak January 1917 cold snap complicated firefighters’ efforts battling a blazing house. They had to unclasp their frozen slickers with pliers.
Fires hit everyone’s wallet — not just those who lost property. Fire insurance rates were tabulated by the city’s number of fires and insurance losses. So, rates rose for everyone, even though they experienced no fires.
Among the worst fires in the city’s history occurred between 1960 and 1961, pushing losses to more than $1 million — nearly $10 million in today’s dollars.
In October 1960, an explosion and fire destroyed the Cuba Grocery; fires in other parts of the city that year also burnt Shirley’s Café, Jean Motel and Northside Drugs.
Among the most memorable occurred on April 21, 1961, followed two months later with a second unrelated, but devastating fire. Old-timers called it the city’s worse fire in 30 years.
A couple casually walking downtown about 9 p.m. on a balmy evening spotted puffs of smoke rising from a building across the street from the Temple City Hall.
Because the city had no fire alarm boxes, they ran for a nearby pay telephone to call police.
Firemen arrived in a few minutes and began stringing hoses, but the fire already had established superiority. The blaze was being fed from wiring inside an attic; firemen could not locate the origin of the flame. Firefighters also could not cut off utility connections to clear the way for water blasts.
Just as utility crews arrived, electrical wiring in the alley popped in spectacular bursts. Black smoke curled like black cats pawing prey, often proving to overwhelm the firefighters in masks and oxygen tanks.
In a matter of minutes, 50-foot tongues of fire lapped in the stiff southerly breeze, helping the flames jump from building to building. City Manager H. Keith Dodgen (1911-1990), who was returning home from Waco, spotted the fire on the horizon as he drove north of Troy.
“Firemen from Temple were hard-pressed to combat the spectacular fire when it first broke into the open,” the Temple Daily Telegram reported. “Arrival of Belton firemen turned the tide, and the Killeen department was the added force it took to beat the blaze.” Also arriving to lend support were firemen from Rosebud and other nearby Bell County towns.
Military police and civilians were pressed into service to direct traffic and man the hoses. The municipal parking lot was full of cars of gawkers and firefighters. Temple’s police chief called on police from nearby towns to assist with the growing crowds who watched the flames and the crumbling of a vast brick wall.
Amazingly, no firefighter or passerby was hurt.
In just a matter of minutes, family-owned stores were reduced to ash — Roddy Brothers department store, Wirth’s Café, Klecka’s Drug, Stewarts Children’s Apparel Store, Samuel’s Clothing Store, Zales Jewelers. Zidell’s and Austin Shoes were heavily damaged.
Barely two months later, in June 1961, a second fire consumed the Ezy Pawn Shop and Silver Grill Café, both at South First. Rose Shoe and Boot Shop and The Dough Shoppe nearby also were damaged.
City fire marshal John C. Singleton (1893-1976) told the Temple Daily Telegram that residents would be paying for the losses for a long time, including penalties.
Some store owners could report a little good news amid the charred carnage. Much of the valuable jewelry was retrieved before the fire reached some buildings. Railroad watches in the jewelry store for repairs suffered only minor water damage.
Klecka’s Drugs lost about 400,000 prescriptions accumulated over nearly a half-century of operation. However, about 40,000 current prescriptions were saved. U. Phillip Roddy (1901-1982), co-owner of Roddy Brothers, announced they would rebuild with a new fireproof steel and masonry building.