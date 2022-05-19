Beat the heat this summer at Temple area pools, water parks and splash pads.
The city of Temple has several pools and splash pads for community use.
Lions Junction Family Water Park, 5000 S. Fifth St. in Temple, opens Saturday, May 28. The water park will be open through Memorial Day, May 30, then reopen from June 4 to Sept. 5.
Lions water park will operate from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday until Aug. 14. On Aug. 20, the operating days will adjust to weekends only. Season passes are now on sale online.
Three community swimming pools will be open June 4 through Aug. 14. Outdoor facilities are: Clark Pool, located at 1808 Curtis B. Elliott Drive, and Walker Pool is at 2603 N. Third St. Summit Recreation Center Pool, 620 Fryers Creek Drive, requires a membership.
Sammons Park Indoor Pool, 2220 W. Ave. D, offers senior swim times and classes as well as open swim periods and family swim times.
Temple splash pads, open May 7 to Oct. 2, are located at West Temple Park, 121 S. Montpark Road; Miller Park, 1919 N. 1st St.; Jaycee Park, 2302 W. Ave. Z and Ferguson Park, 1203 E. Adams.
In Belton, Summer Fun Water Park, 1410 Waco Road,. opened May 7.
Belton has two splash pads that will be open from Memorial Day to Labor Day. They are located at Harris Community Park, 312 N. Alexander St., and South Wall Tiger Park, 1895 S. Wall St.
The city of Morgan’s Point Resort will open its community swimming pool May 28. The pool is located at 60 Morgan’s Point Resort Blvd. near Lake Belton.
Temple said its aquatics staff will offer swim lessons this summer. Water park and pool rentals are currently unavailable.
Lifeguards and other seasonal positions are still being hired in Temple. Visit templeparks.com/lifeguards for details.
To learn more about Temple pools, visit templeparks.com/aquatics.