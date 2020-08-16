BELTON — Old cowboys and cowgirls never die; they just fade away.
So it seemed in the Texas Senior Pro Rodeo Association rodeo this past weekend at the Bell County Equine and Livestock Complex. Members have to be at least 40 years old, said Beverly Shoaf, TSPRA secretary, but there’s no upper age limit and 8 cowboys over 80 competed in tie down calf roping on Saturday.
Other rodeo events included team roping, breakaway roping, ribbon roping and barrel racing. Both sexes compete in breakaway roping, said Christine Filer, association treasurer. In ribbon roping, a man ropes the calf and a woman grabs a ribbon from the calf’s tail and rushes to the finish line.
The riders compete for money prizes, Shoaf said. The normal season is March-November and at the end of the year cowboys and cowgirls receive saddles and belt buckles. The club started 42 years ago.
“A lot of them go to different rodeos,” Shoaf said of the riders. “They compete from all over Texas. We have several members here from Oklahoma.”
There were 205 entries in the Belton event and the club holds a rodeo every two weeks, generally in the Central Texas area she said.
“Everybody supports each other,” she said. “I think that’s what brings so many people back.”
Loydd Williams of Paradise, who was set to ride in team roping Saturday afternoon, agreed that camaraderie was the main attraction for the event.
“A lot of it is guys you rodeoed with 30 years ago,” he said.
Ronnie Parks, 80, of Axtell was among the old-timers competing in the rodeo. On Saturday afternoon, he rode first in tie down calf roping and had an unofficial time of 17.315.
“I started in the association in 1986,” he said. President of the club for 12 years, he lives in the country and didn’t have much else to say.
Sonny Owen, 82, of Lexington said Parks was too modest and should have said he is leading in points to be the TSPRA tie down calf roping champion this year.
Owen has been in the club for 37 years and was president for 4 years.
“Just the pleasure of roping,” is what Owen said he gets out of the sport. “Being active. I’ve done it all my life. I love horses. That’s the main thing.”
On Saturday he rode Misty for calf roping. She is 23 years old, he said, and they have a lot in common. They had an unofficial time of 17.956.
“I’ve won about 17 saddles,” Owen said. “It’s not easy but it’s something we’ve been doing all our life.”
Rex Sandifer, 73, of Elgin was another cowboy set to compete in tie down calf roping.
“It’s just a good exercise and gives you a chance to ride a lot,” he said. “I just like this association because of the camaraderie. Most of us have been roping for 65 years. Just being able to still compete at this age is something.”
“Practice, practice, practice,” he advised younger calf ropers. “The horse makes a lot of difference at any level.”