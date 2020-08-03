c
Kent Boyd, Temple ISD’s assistant superintendent of finance and operations, said the near-$16 million project — funded by a 2015 bond — was originally slated for completion in October.
But students, who are returning to campus on Sept. 8, will no longer have to worry about construction.
“Originally we didn’t anticipate this project would be completed until sometime in October,” Boyd said. “But we’ve been able to shave some time off of that. When it became apparent we weren’t going to be bringing students back this year, we put those (projects) on the fast track.”
These renovations to more than 20,000 square feet come after about 18,000 square footage was added to the campus during the spring semester — the most noticeable addition being the back of the school becoming the campus’ new front entrance facing North Third Street.
Lamar’s renovations include repurposing several areas that were relocated during the 18,000 square feet addition to the campus’ floor plan. Boyd noted how the old cafeteria and kitchen space is now being converted into two classrooms, a weight room, offices and storage spaces.
“That’s been happening ever since spring break,” Boyd said. “The whole thing has been reconfigured, so there were a lot of walls that were taken down and repurposed. We are very close, and it will all be completed once students start back ... It should even be done before that.”
Boyd stressed how the weight room enhancement was much-needed.
“We added a weight room, since we didn’t really have one … One of the small practice gyms was basically the weight room previously,” he said.
And Boyd is excited for the project to be coming to a completion, as landscaping is being added to the exterior of the building.
“There’s still some landscaping going on, which is in various stages of completion,” he said. “But a lot of the front entry area has been done. We put in irrigation, laid sod, plotted extra trees and so forth … So we’re just working on that in some places around the exterior of the building.”
Principal Billy Madden previously expressed his excitement to the Telegram when he gave his staff a tour after the completion of the first phase of enhancements in March.
“The district really went above and beyond, because they added a lot of different amenities such as the wood in the ceiling in the main hallway area … and the different kinds of tiles in our ceiling,” Madden said. “We’re excited to show the school off to the public when the appropriate time comes along, because we know that our former Bearcats are excited to see what’s happening here.”