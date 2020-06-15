McLane Company, Inc., a leading supply chain services company, announced Monday that it has begun selling wholesale groceries directly to consumers through a new online platform, McLane Direct, according to a news release.
McLane is known as one of the country’s top wholesale distribution companies. Now, they are expanding their offerings to bring goods from their warehouse into the homes of consumers in Bell County through curbside pickup.
By using mclanedirect.com, shoppers are able to purchase small and large quantities of edible and non-edible grocery items such as snacks, candy, cooler/frozen, general merchandise, health and beauty products, and other goods.
The online shopping platform began fulfilling curbside pickup orders out of McLane’s Southwest distribution center in Temple on June 8.
The company is planning to expand the service to other locations.
“McLane Direct can serve our community by providing consumers with convenient access to the products they need at a low cost,” Tony Frankenberger, president of grocery at McLane, said.