A 24-year-old Belton man was jailed Monday on an aggravated sexual assault with a child charge.
Israel Garcia, 24, was in custody at the Bell County Jail, held in lieu of a $150,000 bond, records show.
In December 2020, a girl made an outcry about sexual abuse that started when she was in the first grade, according to an arrest affidavit. The girl was later interviewed by a forensic investigator.
The girl said Garcia touched her inappropriately and sexually assaulted her since 2015, when she was 5 or 6 years old, the affidavit said.
Arrest for shots fired
A Belton man was arrested Sunday evening after Belton Police officers responded to a disturbance with shots fired.
The incident occurred at about 6 p.m. in the 1500 block of Kal Court.
Officers determined that a resident fired shots multiple times within his residence and fled before police arrived.
Police later located and arrested Corey Elmquist, 36, for deadly conduct and discharging a firearm, police spokeswoman Candice Griffin said.
Elmquist remained jailed Monday. Bond was not immediately set, records showed.
Traffic stop arrest
A 30-year-old man was arrested Friday on a warrant for possession of unlawful documents.
Dwonta R. Davis, 30, remained in the Bell County Jail with a bond set at $100,000 for the second-degree felony charge.
On Feb. 24, he was stopped by Belton Police in a stolen vehicle in the area of Holland Road and Shady Lane, Griffin said.
Davis was detained and a warrant was obtained for the unlawful documents Davis had in his possession. On Friday, Davis was arrested by Belton officers on warrant, Griffin said.