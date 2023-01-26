Three people in a car evading a Milam County Sheriff’s deputy were killed Thursday when the vehicle left the road and crashed authorities said.
Most Popular
Articles
- Elevating brunch: Melody’s to open this spring in downtown Temple
- 3 women charged with prostitution at massage parlors in Bell County sting
- Temple woman arrested in SWAT narcotics raid
- UPDATE: Killeen man arrested in Temple shooting
- Belton Police identify man found in Lampasas River
- Man dies after two-vehicle accident in Belton
- Foundation poured for new Chuy’s in Harker Heights
- Silence in court as Dean shooting recounted in audio, video recordings
- Morefield out as UMHB women's basketball coach
- Sweet competition: Dirty Dough cookie shop to open in West Temple