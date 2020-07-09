Temple Police officers apprehended a shooting suspect Thursday afternoon.
The incident occurred at about 4:15 p.m. in the 300 block of South 23rd Street Thursday, police said.
An adult male was wounded in the shooting at transported by EMS to a hospital. His condition was not immediately known.
“The circumstances of the incident are still under investigation,” police spokesman Chris Christoff said.
No other injuries were reported.
“We will send out an update as soon as we have one,” Christoff said.