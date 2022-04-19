BELTON — Jurors deliberated for over 30 minutes before they handed out three life sentences and a 30-year sentence for a Temple man convicted on multiple charges in the death of a mother and her son.
Darrell Gene Holloway II, 64, showed no emotion as Judge John Gauntt of the 27th District Court read the sentences for convictions on four charges connected to the death of Marta Garza, 51, and her son Pedro Danny Garza, 33.
“I now remand you to the custody of the Bell County Sheriff’s office to serve out the rest of your sentence,” Gauntt told Holloway, who has been jailed since March 3, 2018.
On March 2, 2018, the mother and son died at the intersection of South First Street and West Avenue O when Holloway ran both of them over with his pickup after an altercation with Pedro Garza.
On Monday, Holloway was convicted by the racially diverse jury for murder, a first-degree felony; intoxicated manslaughter and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, both second-degree felonies; and failure to stop and render aid, a third-degree felony.
All sentences will run concurrently and Holloway will be eligible for parole in 30 years.
Holloway’s sentence was enhanced due to two prior felony convictions. As a result, the sentencing range for his offenses was from 25 years to life (99 years) in prison.
“We’re grateful for the jury’s verdict,” Bell County Assistant District Attorney Shirley Strimple said after the trial. “It takes a lot to sit and listen to this type of evidence. But they came to the right decision. These are very difficult choices to make, and we are grateful that they took the time and effort and came up with this verdict.”
Michael White, one of Holloway’s court-appointed defense attorneys, asked the jury for clemency but prepared his client for the maximum sentence.
“We prepared Darrell for what I thought would be a life sentence,” White said. “If it wasn’t a life sentence, I figured it would be between 40 and 60 years. I was trying to convince the jury to take the 30 years, but it didn’t work.”
During the weeklong trial, it was established that Holloway and Marta were in a relationship and had spent March 2, 2018, together before she died.
That evening, Pedro Garza reportedly confronted the couple and hit the maroon pickup Holloway was driving with a 2-foot by 4-foot piece of wood. Marta exited the vehicle, and Holloway ran them over with his truck.
An arrest affidavit said Holloway turned himself in at the Temple Police Department 20 minutes after the incident and admitted his involvement.
According to autopsy results, Marta Garza died of multiple blunt-force trauma injuries, and Pedro Garza died from blunt force injury. Both deaths were ruled homicides.
Family testimony
During the sentencing hearing Tuesday, Melissa Salas, Marta Garza’s daughter, was the only witness to testify. Both the prosecution and the defense waived opening statements.
“I used to go to her for everything,” Salas said as she wiped tears from her eyes. “I miss her. I miss hearing her voice. My boys miss her. She used to make homemade corn tortillas. I never learned how to make them from her.”
Salas continued by saying that she had to take over as a matriarch for the family.
“I had to step up to the plate and do what she did for my brothers and my kids,” she said. “I plan all the family events and try to keep our family together.”
Salas said Marta had five biological children and two stepchildren.
On cross-examination, White asked Salas if she thought Holloway’s actions were intentional that day.
“I don’t think they started the day intending to die,” she replied.
After the verdict was announced, Strimple later read the family statements in court.
“Holloway is a monster that destroyed our family,” she said, reading a statement from Armando Garza, one of Marta’s five children. “I ask that you consider the death penalty.”
“I agree with everything my nephew said,” Strimple said, reading a statement from Jose Cuellar, Marta’s brother. “He does not deserve to be among humans.”
Attorney’s arguments
Before the jury left the court to deliberate the sentencing, Strimple asked the jury to show no clemency to Holloway.
“Some people just never learn,” she said. “Others pay the price for that. If I could talk to Marta, I would say, I’m sorry. I’m sorry he’s been in this court before. I’m sorry he’s here today. He’s had chance after chance after chance.
“Marta doesn’t have another chance.”
In his closing argument, White asked for leniency for his client, citing his remorse for his actions that day.
“This, without a doubt, was the worst moment of the lives of Pedro and Marta,” he said. “It was also the worst moment for (Holloway). He didn’t mean for any of this to happen.”
Strimple asked the jury to grant the highest possible sentence — life in prison — to prevent others from suffering at the hands of Holloway, referring to witnesses of the incident whose lives were changed on March 2, 2018.
“I ask myself if he had a life sentence before? Would Marta be here? I don’t know,” Strimple said. “When I think of broken people, I think of the woman who couldn’t even speak at this trial. I think of the man who used to race cars, and now the sound of engines takes him back to that day. Everybody else paid for (Holloway’s) mistakes.”
White said that a life sentence would be like a death sentence for his client.
“In 30 years, he’ll be 94,” White said. “I know inmates don’t live that long. He’s an alcoholic. He’s made a lot of mistakes. You decide if he has redemption value.”
Strimple doubled down by making an emotional plea to the jury.
“The system failed (Marta), and it failed Danny,” she said. “Don’t let the system fail again. Stop him, folks. I’m asking for a life sentence.”
Holloway remains in custody at the Bell County Jail, awaiting extradition to a Texas Department of Criminal justice prison.