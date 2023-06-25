Thousands of Spectrum customers in the Temple area remained without wireless service late Sunday, and a company technical support agent said some customers likely will be without internet service until Monday.
The agent said the outage, which started about 12:30 pm Sunday, was widespread and repairs likely won't be completed until late Sunday or Monday.
Customers may have spotty service for a few hours before work is complete. In other words, customers may notice service come and go until all repairs are made. The agent did not specify the cause of the outage.
There was a power outage that affected the Telegram at the same time.