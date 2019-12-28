Temple City Manager Brynn Myers’ recognitions are growing larger in scope.
First, she won an award from the Girl Scouts of Central Texas. Now, she’s earned a national recognition from a 100-year-old publication.
American City & County, a magazine that focuses on local governments, recently named Myers its leader of the year.
“I’m really humbled to receive this special recognition,” Myers told the Telegram. “I’m blessed to get to do the job I love in the city I love. The city of Temple, both the organization and the community, is full of talented and dedicated people, and it’s an honor and privilege to get to work alongside them to make our city even better.”
Myers, according to American City & County, has led Temple with bold leadership and forward-thinking decision making. That earned her their top recognition.
An example of that was her setting up Temple’s first long-term strategic plan. The guiding document lays out the city’s goals for the next five years.
“Setting up a vision for the next six years and keeping that rolling will allow us to more efficiently plan in the future,” Myers told the Telegram in August. “There are still lots to figure out every year, but the planning work we have done this year will really help.”
Myers — the first woman to hold Temple’s top administrative job — was unanimously appointed by the City Council in January 2018. She told the magazine she looked to the City Council’s decision to purchase water rights in 1962 as a lodestar for her leadership. That nearly 60-year-old decision, she said, was criticized by the community, but set Temple up for long-term success.
“I want to make sure we can make those 1962 decisions. In order to know what those are, we have to be planning,” she told American City & County. “We have to be scanning the horizon and thinking 20, 30, 40 years from now and be really intentional in the direction we’re going.”
Mayor Tim Davis said Myers has a great understanding of city government. He said he was happy she earned this award.
“I don’t think there is anybody more deserving,” Davis said. “As far as the city is concerned, she is focused. She has a vision for the city and what it’s going to take to get the job done. She focuses on that every day. I can’t think of anyone more deserving of a leadership award than her.”