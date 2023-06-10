On his way to his new job, John Dungan could see his future shimmering like gold on the horizon. The year was 1987, and Bell County was opening the premier venue between Austin and the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.
Six years later, Tim Stephens also saw the shimmer of the facility’s dome as he drove in from Abilene to become the Bell County Expo Center’s executive director. After 30 years of working together, it’s only fitting that the two friends and co-workers leave in the same year.
Both are retiring — John in September, Tim at the end of 2023 — and they are all smiles when asked about accomplishments at the landmark venue along Interstate 35 on Belton’s south side.
“The Expo has added to the quality of life for Bell County residents, and it’s had a substantial impact on the local economy,” Stephens said. “We have seen thousands of events and millions of people walk through the doors.
“We’ve really seen it all — 10 years of ice hockey, many years of indoor football, too many concerts to count, animal shows and lots of conventions,” he said. “In the past 10 years we’ve had Alan Jackson twice, ZZ Top, Willie Nelson, Casting Crowns, Jon Pardi and so many more. ZZ has been here four times, I believe, and one of the biggest shows we’ve ever had was ZZ Top with Lynyrd Skynyrd.
“That was huge.”
Dungan can add a few more names to that impressive list — he’s been at the Expo Center since Day 1. Actually, he started work before it even opened.
“I was hired as the operations manager three months before the Expo Center opened,” he said. “I started in February, and it opened in May … there was a lot to do.”
“We had a huge opening month,” he said. “The first concert was May 21, 1987, and it was Marie Osmond and the Osmond Family. Two days later we had George Strait.”
But, for Dungan, the biggest event in his opinion is the annual Central Texas State Fair.
“Biggest has several metrics — attendance, financial impact, duration, physical footprint, etc.,” he said. “The fair has all of that. It started at the urging of County Judge John Garth as a small festival for the county. Now, in its 36th year, the Central Texas State Fair is a four-day event and it uses the entire campus. It is produced entirely in-house by Expo staff, and last year’s attendance was more than 30,000.”
Stephens said the Expo Center complex was built primarily to serve as a new home for the Bell County Youth Fair & Livestock Show, which had outgrown the aging Sheriff’s Posse Arena near Temple High School. Local architect Charlie Voelter sold Garth and Bell County commissioners on the unique dome-shaped design, and the facility opened with the main arena — now called Garth Arena — Assembly Hall and Exposition Building intact.
“We’ve done a lot of improving since then,” Stephens said. “We added the Equestrian Livestock Complex in 2018.”
Dungan said the facility quickly became home to clients who continue to call the big dome home. The Belton Fourth of July Rodeo, the National Cutting Horse Association and the Youth Fair quickly jumped on board. In 1988, local high schools and colleges began using the arena for graduation ceremonies.
“We just finished with graduations,” Stephens said. “This year, I think we had 15 graduation ceremonies.”
In addition to football, hockey and rodeos, the Expo Center is home to Expo Explosion, billed as the second-largest indoor pole vaulting competition in the world.
“It’s a big event,” Stephens said. “We’ve seen world records fall right here. We are also home to Mother Earth News fairs, Comic Con, the Central Texas State Fair, lawn and garden shows … it’s so much. If you try to make a list, something big will be left out.”
Evolving entertainment
One big event in the early days of the Expo was a regional Box-Off. The U.S. Olympic team at the time was determined by a national tournament and Box-Offs were regional rounds. A 1988 Box-Off was held at the Expo Center, and that fighting legacy continues today.
“We’ve started teaming with Legacy Fighting Alliance to bring mixed martial arts fights to Bell County,” Stephens said. “We have one set for July 21. It’s a big deal — it will be televised nationally on FightPass, and that gives our venue big recognition.”
Both Stephens and Dungan say they are proud of their accomplishments in bringing top entertainment and conventions to the Expo Center.
“Last year, we held 262 events, and many of those were multi-day events,” Stephens said. “It adds up to more than 600 event days during the year. You come out on the weekends, and sometimes we might have four or five events going on at the same time. This is a busy place.
“We host a large number of conventions and conferences as well, and those bring big money into Bell County,” he said. Stephens pointed out that many of the conventions bring in folks from outside the immediate area who stay in hotels and eat in restaurants.
But, as they say, all great things must come to an end. And, at the end of 2023, the Expo Center will be without the two familiar faces at the helm.
Retirement plans
“It’s time to do something else,” Stephens said with a smile. “I’ve been at the Expo 30 years and in this business for 35-plus years, and I’m ready to slow down. This business never stops — we finish one show and get ready for the next in several venues.
“This has been a great experience, but I plan on spending more time with our kids and grandkids,” he said. “Beverly, my wife, retired a couple years ago, and she wants to travel. I also want to focus more on my hobbies — golf, tennis and fishing. I’m trying to get into fly fishing.”
Like Stephens, Dungan plans on spending quality time with family, especially his 10-month-old grandchild.
“My father retired at a reasonable age and was a big influence on my oldest son,” Dungan said. “I want to pay that back and spoil this kid — spoil in a good way.
“I can’t really imagine myself not working, but right now I’m not sure what that might look like,” he said. “Maybe I stay in the event business; maybe I try something totally new.”
The process to replace the top two positions at the Expo Center is under way, and Stephens said he is helping facilitate the process.
“We have a board of directors who will be finding our replacements,” he said. “The job has been announced, but I will be here until December.
“You know, change can be a good thing,” Stephens added. “Bringing in fresh faces with fresh ideas can be positive, and I’m sure great things will continue at The Expo. It’s a good building and a good location right off I-35 in the heart of Texas. It will be busy and successful for years to come.
“It has been a good run, and we’ve accomplished many things over the last 30 years,” Stephens said. “I have enjoyed working with Bell County, the Expo staff, and its board of directors. There have been thousands of events over that time, from concerts to horse shows and everything in between. I have enjoyed working with all the people associated with those events and have so many great memories.
“No doubt, my career in venue management has been fast moving and never a dull moment. It has been fun, challenging and rewarding.”
Dungan said he was blessed to work with an executive director such as Tim for 30 years.
“We worked hard and became friends, and we really enjoyed working together,” he said. “I think that’s a definite bonus.”