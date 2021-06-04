A man reportedly broke into several vehicles near the airport at several homes between midnight and 1 p.m. on June 3.
The person who made a video of the incident wants to see if anyone recognizes him. He reportedly made off with several firearms and power tools. He drives what looks like a late 90s/early 2000s Jeep Cherokee. He reportedly hit at least three houses in the area.
He is described as a white male, in his late 20s/early 30s, about 6 foot to 6 foot 2 inch tall. Tattoos were reported on his right forearm and leg.