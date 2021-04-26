A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper — pursuing a stolen vehicle southbound on Interstate 35 from McLennan County Monday morning — reportedly was attacked by another motorist who struck and tried to ram the trooper’s vehicle off the highway.
The pursuit turned from one suspect vehicle to two as other troopers joined in on the pursuit that ultimately ended with two Dallas-area men arrested in Bell County, DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko told the Telegram.
“That’s a pretty brazen maneuver,” Washko said of the second suspect’s attempts to stop the pursuit. “That could have led to a deadly force-type situation.”
Washko, who reviewed a tape of the incident, said he hadn’t seen a pursuit of this sort during his decades in law enforcement.
“I’ve never seen an officer get attacked while conducting a pursuit,” Washko said.
The incident occurred at about 8:30 a.m. when DPS received a call about a reckless driver in a Toyota Tacoma north of Waco headed south on I-35. Troopers stationed along the highway were on the lookout when the SUV was spotted and confirmed as a stolen vehicle, Washko said.
As a trooper pursued the Toyota SUV, a motorist in a gray Nissan pulled up to the DPS vehicle and tried to ram it. The trooper took evasive action and was soon aided by other troopers who joined the pursuit.
One trooper used a Precision Immobilization Technique to use his vehicle to lightly strike the Nissan, forcing it into a spin, where it stopped near Love’s Truck Stop in Troy.
At that point, the man in the Nissan jumped out the vehicle, ran across three busy southbound I-35 lanes, jumped over the concrete median, and then ran across the three northbound lanes — all while being pursued by a trooper.
The trooper said there was a momentary gap in traffic” that allowed him to pursue on foot without getting struck by other vehicles, Washko said.
The trooper tackled the suspect and detained him. The suspect complained that he couldn’t breathe and had minor injuries before he was seen by medical personnel, Washko said.
Meanwhile, the initial pursuit continued into Bell County as the suspect was “very recklessly” drove the Tacoma into Temple, Washko said.
The Tacoma exited I-35 at West Adams Avenue and used a turnaround to reach northbound General Bruce Drive when troopers again used the Precision Immobilization Technique to force the SUV into a spin.
Washko said the vehicle spun about five to six times before it landed on its roof on the I-35 frontage road. The suspect refused EMS treatment at the scene, he said.
Temple Fire & Rescue spokesman Santos Soto said two firetrucks were dispatched, with one cleared before arrival.
Both suspects — identified as Rosendo Lopez, 27, and Damon Joe Gutierrez, 29 — each face multiple felony charges. They were transported from Bell County to the McLennan County Jail, where they were being interviewed by law enforcement officers. Bond information for both suspects was not immediately available, according to online jail records.
The suspect in the Tacoma will be charged with evading arrest and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle while the suspect in the Nissan will be charged with evading arrest and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a peace officer, Washko said.
No other injuries were reported.
“We were really lucky everything went as smoothly as it did,” Washko said.